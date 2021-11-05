 Skip to main content
News
East County Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 4 hours ago

First wave of amenities coming to Premier Sports Park in Lakewood Ranch

The first wave of amenities, including the East County Library, aquatic complex and soccer tent are coming to Premier Sports Park in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

Premier Sports Campus projects

Manatee County has outlined some of the first projects that will be built at the Premier Sports Campus. Here is an outline of what’s coming first, estimated costs and estimated completion date.

Aquatic facility

Estimated cost: $13.6 million

Estimated completion date: Spring 2024

East County Library

Estimated cost: $17.7 million

Estimated completion date: Summer 2023

Pickleball/Raquetball courts

Estimated cost: $4.8 million

Estimated completion date: Spring 2023

Soccer/Multipurpose building

Estimated cost: $6.4 million

Estimated completion date: Winter 2023

Remote Parking

Estimated cost: $1.9 million

Estimated completion date: Summer 2023

County Service Center

Estimated cost: $560,000

Estimated completion date: Summer 2022

 

More coming

More projects are slated to be completed at Premier Sports Campus in the future, including:

Event lawn

Baseball/softball complex

BMX track

Basketball court

Skate park

Volleyball courts

Gymnasium

Playgrounds

Dog park

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office/Emergency Medical Services/Fuel station

Parking facilities

Existing ponds

Proposed ponds

