First wave of amenities coming to Premier Sports Park in Lakewood Ranch

The first wave of amenities, including the East County Library, aquatic complex and soccer tent are coming to Premier Sports Park in Lakewood Ranch.
Premier Sports Campus projects
Manatee County has outlined some of the first projects that will be built at the Premier Sports Campus. Here is an outline of what’s coming first, estimated costs and estimated completion date.
Aquatic facility
Estimated cost: $13.6 million
Estimated completion date: Spring 2024
East County Library
Estimated cost: $17.7 million
Estimated completion date: Summer 2023
Pickleball/Raquetball courts
Estimated cost: $4.8 million
Estimated completion date: Spring 2023
Soccer/Multipurpose building
Estimated cost: $6.4 million
Estimated completion date: Winter 2023
Remote Parking
Estimated cost: $1.9 million
Estimated completion date: Summer 2023
County Service Center
Estimated cost: $560,000
Estimated completion date: Summer 2022
More coming
More projects are slated to be completed at Premier Sports Campus in the future, including:
Event lawn
Baseball/softball complex
BMX track
Basketball court
Skate park
Volleyball courts
Gymnasium
Playgrounds
Dog park
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office/Emergency Medical Services/Fuel station
Parking facilities
Existing ponds
Proposed ponds
