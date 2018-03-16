Road closures planned for First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon

A series of temporary road closures are scheduled in conjunction with Sunday’s First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon, 10K and Relay, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

Temporary road closures are scheduled at the following times for these locations:

Southbound lanes of U.S. 41, between Boulevard of the Arts and Gulfstream Avenue: 6:15-9 a.m.

Westbound lanes of John Ringling Causeway, between Gulfstream Avenue and St. Armands Circle: 6:15-8:30 a.m.

St. Armands Circle, between Adams Drive and South Washington Drive: 6:15-7:45 a.m.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 41, between Boulevard of the Arts and Indian Beach Drive: 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Northbound and westbound lanes of Bay Shore Road, between Indian Beach Drive and North Shore Drive: 6:30-9:45 a.m.

The race is set to begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Race-day packet pickup begins at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should expect delays during the event, the Police Department said.