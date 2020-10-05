First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee receives $15,000 gift

The First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee announced Monday a $15,000 gift from the Sarasota PGA Tour Superstore.

The donation was received Oct. 3 at a special presentation. In a press release, First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee Executive Director Lexi McKenney said the organization was thrilled by the support.

"This is a great golf community and [PGA Tour Superstore's] national support of local First Tee chapters is unmatched," McKenney said in the release. "We are so honored to be offered the opportunity to use the store’s space and technology for programs and the generous donation will further advance our mission in this area.”

Bridget Zuri, the Superstore's manager, said in the release the store's aim with the donation is to grow the game of golf and get people excited about the sport.

The First Tee, founded in 2000, has a primary goal of impacting the lives of youth nationwide by providing educational programs that "build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf." For more information about the First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee visit the organization's website.