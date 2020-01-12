First responders to distribute safety tip door hangers this week

If you see a man or woman in uniform walking up to your front door this week, don’t fret. Your house probably isn’t on fire, and you’re not about to be scammed.

The Longboat Key fire and police departments are distributing door hangars in residential areas from Tuesday through Thursday. The hangars contain safety tips and information, such as a reminder to keep doors locked and a suggestion to make your house number easier to spot from the street.

The distribution will be broken up into zones. On Tuesday, houses from the northern tip of Longboat Key down to (but not including) Companion Way will receive the hangars. They will be given out from Companion Way to Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday. And on Thursday, they will be distributed from Bay Isles Parkway to the southern tip of the island.