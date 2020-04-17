First responders from Manatee and Sarasota counties found a way to show their unified support for the area's healthcare workers.

Just before 3 p.m. April 17, dozens of first responders from Sarasota and Manatee counties lined up their vehicles behind Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and prepared for a parade around the building. In unison, they turned on their lights and sirens and drove slowly past the back emergency room entrance to the front of the building, where they paused.

Over an intercom, a woman's voice announced the group's support and appreciation for healthcare workers.

Healthcare professionals gathered outside to watch and snap pictures of the event.

Units from Manatee County Emergency Medical Services, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments and Sarasota County first-responders participated in the event.

Similar salutes were staged at Blake Medical Center, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota ER at Lakewood Ranch and Manatee Memorial Hospital.