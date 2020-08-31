First responders just want to have fun 

As drive-by celebrations became the norm on Longboat Key and elsewhere as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, local first responders got in on the fun, too. You may have seen or heard fire trucks, public works vehicles and police cars parading through a neighborhood or along Gulf of Mexico Drive, for once relaxing with the public with sirens and birthday signs.

“My biggest thing is the expression on their face,” fire marshal Jane Herrin said. “[It’s] the gratitude of just someone recognizing their birthday … that’s worth showing up to work every day.”

The Longboat Key Fire Department has participated in eight drive-by celebrations this year, with birthdays from 5 to 95 and the celebration of a World War II veteran among the events. It began with a family that was staying on the island when the pandemic hit and had seen other towns doing it. After that first one, anytime the fire department got a request, they went with it, spokeswoman Tina Adams said.

“Our guys really enjoyed doing it and it was a way that we could stay protected by just simply staying in our vehicles, yet we could show the support to the community and say, ‘Hey, we're here for you, no matter what, good and bad,’” said Adams, who coordinates all the drive-bys.

In the early days of the pandemic, Longboat’s first responders had to reply to every call like it was a positive COVID-19 case, and the station was distanced from the public. It was a tense time, and getting out of the station in a capacity slightly less than lifesaving was a welcome change at the department. Normally the doors are open and the department encourages the public to come interact with them. As they supported their community in the most vital way, they wanted to continue to show support in a more positive way.

Tina Adams waves at a drive-by birthday.

“[It’s] in a happy capacity, which is even better, right?” Herrin said. “We're happy we're there. It's not drama. It's not a tragedy. It's something positive.”

Though it seems like a totally new way for the department to connect with the public, it’s really just a different form of the outreach that happens in normal times, Adams said. Normally, they might still be going to a kid’s birthday party, but actually parking the truck and letting the kids explore the truck.

“Once the pandemic [slows down], everything gets busier,” Herrin said. “Our guys won't have the truck so much, they'll be out doing inspections, they'll be out doing this and that. The trucks will be moving a lot more. Right now, we can't do that. So why not go out and spread joy? I don't think after this subsides that it'll get turned down if somebody asks, but then again, people aren't going to ask because they'll be able to go see their friends and be able to have parties.”

Even the chiefs get in on the fun, if they’re around, Adams said. They hop in their cars and follow the procession of official vehicles (and yes, there has been a time when a call and a celebration have coincided — that person just leaves the parade). Though all parts of the island want to participate, Adams said there have been a couple more from the south end. Sometimes it’s tricky to get all the trucks into a spot, but Adams will have everyone (police, public works, as many units as possible) meet at one destination and proceed to the party from there.

“It's definitely something if we were to get a call on it today, we'd schedule it in a heartbeat,” Adams said. “As long as our doors are locked, we can't have people come in. If this is what we're able to still provide to the community, then we will do it every chance that we can.”