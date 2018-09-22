Fire Rescue responds to call at Colony site

The town of Longboat Key Fire Rescue responded to a call at the former site of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort Saturday afternoon.

A tweet from the town of Longboat Key at 2:28 p.m. on Sept. 22 said the fire rescue, with assistance from the Sarasota County Fire Department, responded to a structure fire. Upon their arrival, units saw smoke coming from the sixth floor of the property at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

A second tweet at 1:53 p.m. said the fire had been located and contained. Firefighters are able to only attack the fire externally, the tweet said. Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi said the fire was contained to the sixth floor.

As of 3 p.m., Dezzi said they do not know what caused the fire. Responders were awaiting the arrival of the property manager.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.