Longboat Key Wednesday, Sep. 5, 2018 4 hours ago

Fire Rescue recognitions

Two individuals received their badges, while others were recognized for various efforts.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key Fire Rescue firefighters-paramedics received new hardware Sept. 4. 

David Oliger and Zach Schield received their badges during a pinning ceremony, signifying their completion of a year of training, drills and testing. At the ceremony, four others received citation bars for a marine rescue in June. Lt. Bryan Carr received a certificate for completing the Managing Officer Program, and firefighter Tirso Guerrero received a pin and certificate for reaching five years of service with the Longboat Key Fire Rescue.

