Fire designers

Station 91 considered using a swan, but ultimately used a pelican to represent the wildlife on the Key.Courtesy photo

The Longboat Key firefighters tested out a new skill recently, but it had nothing to do with venting a roof or fogging down a fire. The men and women at each station had the chance to share ideas and create a patch symbolic of their firehouse. Station 92’s patch relies on a snarling shark, with golf clubs in its mouth, as a “Defender of the Greens.” Over at Station 91, the crew considered using a swan, but ultimately settled on a muscle-bound pelican to represent the wildlife on the Key. While the main Longboat Key Fire Rescue patch always will be used to represent the department, these individualized patches are an added bonus to allow the firefighters to create and express themselves. Eventually, the two patches will be made into decals and will be placed on the trucks of each station.