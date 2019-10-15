Fire department responds to trash truck fire on Longboat Key

Fire and police personnel were on the scene of a fire in a trash truck Tuesday morning along Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key.

Firefighters used ladders to access the hopper of the Waste Management truck.

A portion of the street was blocked as firefighters climbed a ladder into the hopper of the Waste Management truck, parked adjacent to the town’s municipal complex and the Longboat Key Library.

Police units had both directions of Bay Isles Road blocked to vehicular traffic. The call was dispatched around 8:25 a.m. Trucks and rescue units from both Longboat Key stations responded to the fire.