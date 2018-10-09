Fire Department promotes Desch to lieutenant

Longboat Key's Fire Rescue Department has a new lieutenant.

Brandon Desch, a firefighter/paramedic with the town since December 2008, was promoted in a special ceremony last week at department headquarters.

Chief Paul Dezzi presided over the ceremony, and Desch's wife Rebecca did the honors, pinning the lieutenant insignia on her husband.

Before coming to the Longboat Key department, Desch served as a firefighter in Bradenton from 1999-2008. In addition to his normal duties, he has served as an inspector and served on the quality-assurance committee, as well as the safety committee.