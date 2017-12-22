Fire Association tops nice list

The Longboat Key Fire Association adopted Oak Park School this year, and even paid a visit with fireman Santa Claus.
The Longboat Key Fire Association topped Santa’s nice list in 2017. Each year, the association adopts a family and provides them with food and gifts. In 2017, the fire squad adopted Oak Park School. Some of the association members visited the school and brought a fire truck with to show the students. Each child also got to meet fireman Santa Claus and his elves, who gave each student a stuffed bear.