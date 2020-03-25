Final RCLA lectures moved to November

Ringling College Library Association announced on March 23 that it will move its final two Town Hall lectures to November 2020.

“We are pleased to extend our Town Hall series by offering dates this November,” said Stephanie Grosskreutz, RCLA executive director in a press release. “These two newly announced dates will complete our 40th anniversary season in unprecedented fashion.”

Lisa Genova is a is a renowned neuroscientist.

The original dates for the remaining lectures featuring neuroscientist Lisa Genova, on March 23, and photojournalist Annie Leibovitz, on April 7, were postponed due to coronavirus public gathering precautions, according to the press release.

Subscriber tickets for both lectures will be honored for the final Town Hall events.

Genova will speak on Nov. 9 and focus on neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury, autism, Huntington’s disease and ALS.

Leibovitz will round out the series on Nov. 23 where she will give a talk on her career in journalism and the arts.

Both lectures will be presented at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N. Tamiami Trail. Morning lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. and evening talks begin at 7:30 p.m.

RCLA subscribers who are unable to attend are being encouraged to donate their tickets back to the organization for student scholarships and support of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.



To become a member of RCLA or for information, call 309-5100 or go to rclassociation.org.