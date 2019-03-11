 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 5 hours ago

Filling the boot

Longboat Key firefighters asked for donations outside of Publix this week to support the “Giving Muscular Dystrophy the Boot” campaign.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The boots of Longboat Key firefighters were used for a bigger purpose this week. 

From Monday to Wednesday, firefighters were posted outside of Publix asking customers to make donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Giving Muscular Dystrophy the Boot” campaign. Longboat Key Fire Rescue participates every year in the campaign, usually by joining forces on the mainland, but this year it brought the campaign to the island because of the foot traffic Publix gets around this time of year.

