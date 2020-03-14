Local Girl Scouts will have to get creative to sell their last boxes of cookies because the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida canceled the past weekend’s booth sales due to the coronavirus.

Troops are responsible for paying for the cookies they ordered, and much of their sales were projected for last weekend. If they don’t sell out, the money will come out of their funds, which are used to pay for camps, field trips and other activities.

HOW TO FIND GIRL SCOUT COOKIES Check out Facebook Marketplace to find troops’ postings.

Be on the lookout for girls selling cookies door-to-door.

Send an email to [email protected]

Troops have until March 20 to sell all their cookies.

Crystal Rothhaar, the leader for Troop 524 in Lakewood Ranch, said the Scouts would sell about 100 boxes at each booth sale. She was using social media to the quest to see the 200 boxes they have remaining. Girls in her troop went door-to-door in their neighborhoods for three hours March 13 trying to sell cookies and are now approaching businesses.

If Rothhaar’s troops don’t sell all their cookies, they could lose $1,000 in profits.

“We have to do anything we can to try to sell these cookies,” Rothhaar said. “Girl Scout cookies are awesome. They pay for all of the programs we do, like camping, service projects, field trips and going to museums. We really want to make sure the girls get the best benefit.”

Jamie McCue, the owner of Evan Alexander Salon and Spa in Lakewood Ranch, found out about Rothhaar’s post through one of her customers, Sheri Aiello, who lives in Lakewood Ranch. Aiello wanted to buy some cookies and asked if Rothhaar could meet her at the salon.

Once McCue saw the post, she wanted to help the girls in her community. She came into work March 14 with the intention to purchase $100 worth of cookies for the reception area.

“We’re just trying to do whatever we can to support all of our guests, our community and our neighborhood as well,” she said.

Some people are donating money and having Girl Scouts give cookies to food banks or first responders.

Allison Rothhaar, a member of Troop 524, said once her troop sells all of its cookies, the troop plans to help other local troops sell their boxes by telling people who want to buy where they can get them.

Although it puts a burden on the girls, a Girl Scouts of the Gulfcoast executive said it was necessary.

“The health and safety of our girls are of the utmost concern,” said Mary Anne Servian, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. “We are here adhering to the CDC guidelines and trying to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”