Fifteen events Longboaters shouldn't miss in 2019

From fashion shows to food tastings, 2019 is full of exciting events. Whether events are on St. Armands or Longboat Key, the 2019 calendar is filling up quickly. Here, we preview 15 events we’re looking forward to this year.

Mark your calendar, and see you there.

Inductee Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow laughs with sponsor Al Van Tiegham at the 2018 Circus Ring of Fame Induction.

Circus Ring of Fame

Certain circus greats are presenting perhaps their greatest act of all – being inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame on St. Armands Circle. Four acts will be inducted this year, including the Hernandez Troupe, Ron Morris, Carla Wallenda and the Rodos Troupe and Palace Duo.

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13

Where: St. Armands Circle Park

Taste of St. Armands

Grab your friends and toast to the ninth-annual Taste of St. Armands. This year’s event is in January, similar to last year’s after Hurricane Irma forced a postponement. More than 15 local restaurants will offer samplings of their menus. There will be music and a silent auction to benefit the Satchel’s Last Resort Animal Shelter and St. Armands Circle Association.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

Where: St. Armands Circle

Cost: $75 in advance and $85 at the door

Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show

There are few things better than a night out with fashion and food. Thankfully, the Longboat Key Garden Club’s Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show offers just that. In January, the club will host the annual fashion show complete with dishes from local restaurants. The evening raises money for the club’s grant and scholarship fund, so grab a drink and support local students.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24

Where: Harbourside Ballroom

Cost: $65 or $60 in advance for full tables of 10-12

Temple Beth Israel Gala

Nancy Cohen, Isaaz Azerad and Sylvia Pastor at the 2018 Temple Beth Israel Gala.

This year’s annual gala is extra special, for it’s toasting to the temple’s 40th anniversary. Enjoy cocktails, dinner and entertainment as the temple reflects on its first 40 years and looks to the next 40.

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17

Where: Michael’s On East, Sarasota

Cost: $175

Rummage Sale

Whether you want a really early start on next year’s Christmas shopping or just want to treat yourself, the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church’s Royal Rummage Sale will have just what you’re looking for. The yearly sale fills the church’s social hall with furniture, artwork, jewelry, clothing and more. All the proceeds go to charity.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 1 for the early bird sale and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2

Where: St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church

Cost: $5 for the early bird sale on March 1

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour

Ever wanted a sneak peek at your neighbor’s house? This tour is your chance. The garden club’s annual home tour highlights various houses around the Key that have been decorated with care and attention to detail or have a unique flair.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Various Longboat Key homes

Cost: $25

Doug Withers, Linda Chambers, Lisa and Joe Adamaitis and Dick and Emily Crowley at the 2017 Lawn Party.

Lawn Party

Join an old Longboat Key tradition at this year’s Lawn Party. Enjoy bites from local restaurants and spend quality time with your neighbors while supporting the scholarship efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key. This year’s event will honor the late Murf Klauber and memories of The Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.

When: Noon Saturday, March 9

Where: The former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort grounds

Cost: $50

Let’s Go to the Hop!

Oh, baby . . . The Paradise Center invites all for a 1950s-themed evening completed with diner-inspired munchies and maybe even some milkshakes. Grab your poodle skirts, leather jackets and friends for an evening of food, dancing and fundraising.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: Temple Beth Israel

Cost: $75

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Rise and shine! Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, according to some, and the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key is helping residents prioritize that. Not only does the breakfast provide favorite staples, but it’s also a chance to support the club’s scholarship fund. Last year, the event was in March.

Time, date, place and cost to be announced.

Danny’s Dream

Chuck, Sue and Tom DiNatale started Danny's Dream last year.

Last year was the inaugural year for this event benefiting the Danny Fund at the University of Florida Health Care Center. Sue and Chuck DiNatalte started the fund and planned the event in honor of their son, Dan, who died in October 2016 after battling Ewing sarcoma. The event includes a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Harbourside Ballroom

Cost: $150

Sunset Soiree

Help seabirds take flight and support Save Our Seabirds at its annual evening celebration. Meet some of the birds that live at the sanctuary, enjoy some cocktails while watching the sun set on Sarasota Bay and then during dinner, learn about the mission of Save Our Seabirds.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 28

Where: Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Cost: $250

Rotary Club First Responder Event

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key will once again recognize the island’s first responders with an appreciation event. This year, the event is open to the public, so go meet the first responders while they’re off duty. There will be entertainment, an ice cream truck and other activities for all ages. The event will fundraise for a need in the Fire Rescue and Police departments.

When: Noon Sunday, May 5

Where: Bayfront Park

Cost: To be announced

Chad Myers and Joanna Wnuk wave to the crowd during the 2018 Freedom Fest parade.

Freedom Fest

Grab your red, white and blue and mark your spot on Bay Isles Road. The annual Freedom Fest Parade is sure to be a crowd favorite. The celebration begins with the parade, complete with bike-decorating and dog costume contests followed by food, games, face painting and a butterfly release at Bicentennial Park.

When: Thursday, July 4

Where: Bicentennial Park

Bacchus on the Beach

Dip your toes into the sand while sipping wine from various wineries, enjoying stone crab and watching the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico while listening to live music. The annual event brings winemakers from all over the country together for a multiple-day affair. This event is usually in November.

Time, date, place and price to be announced.

Christmas Bazaar

It’s never too early to start planning for some Christmas shopping. Whether you need gifts or festive decorations for your house, the St. Mary Women’s Guild’s annual Christmas Bazaar will help you cross items off your list. Items typically range from baked goods and Christmas trees to hand-knitted items and wreaths. The bazaar is usually in November.

Time, date and place to be announced.