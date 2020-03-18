The Florida High School Athletic Association has postponed all athletic events indefinitely, the organization announced Wednesday night.

The move comes on the heels on the state of Florida ordering all schools closed until April 15. The FHSAA said if all schools are back in session at that date, it will reevaluate its postponement. Besides athletic events, the FHSAA has also postponed all meetings and conferences.

The FHSAA also stated that despite Gov. Ron DeSantis affording parents the right to retain their child a year, the FHSAA's Bylaw 9.5.1 is still in effect. The bylaw states that athletes are eligible for eight consecutive semesters, starting with the fall semester of their freshman year. This means that athletes retained a year by parents will still be subject to those eligibility restrictions, unless a change is made to the bylaw. Any change to the bylaw would have to be made by the FHSAA Representative Assembly.

For more on the potential cancellation of spring sports, read our feature talking with high school seniors about the possibility of no spring sports.