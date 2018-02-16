Florida Highway Patrol to hold DUI Wolfpack Operation this weekend

The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack Operation beginning at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 through 4 a.m. Feb. 18. The detail will take place in Sarasota and Manatee counties, as well as Desoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.

Officers will focus on Interstate 75 and other major roadways in the five-county area.

FHP organizes the details to remove impaired drivers from the roadways and enhance the safety of the motoring public, officials said in a press release. Wolfpack Operation troopers will be mobile as they monitor traffic to maximize their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher blood alcohol content (BAC) to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.

Motorists can reach FHP at *347 on any cell phone to report an impaired driver or request roadside assistance.