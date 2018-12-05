 Skip to main content
Longboat Key
Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Festive traditions? Share with us

Share your holiday traditions or recipes with us, and they could be featured in our Dec. 20 issue.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Have a fun holiday tradition or recipe? Share it with us! We’re looking for readers’ traditions and recipes that bring them the most joy every year. Did your Christmas Eve always end with a viewing of a “Christmas Story?” Was Hanukkah never complete without latkes? Let us know and there’s a chance your submission could be featured in our upcoming holiday issue. Send your recipes and traditions to Katie Johns at [email protected]
observer.com by Dec. 10.

