FDOT to hold hearing on S.R. 70 improvements

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing about the future widening of State Road 70 from Lorraine Road east to County Road 675.

The hearing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 6 at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 14605 59 Ave. E., Bradenton.

It will begin with an open house at 5 p.m., followed by a formal presentation and public comment period at 6 p.m. Department staff will be available to discuss the project, receive public input and answer questions, according to a press release from FDOT.

FDOT hosted a public information meeting about the proposal in December 2018. For more, read here.