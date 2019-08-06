Roundabouts on horizon for Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County.

The Florida Department of Transportation held a public hearing Aug. 6 to gather more input from Manatee County residents about its plans to widen State Road 70 between Lorraine Road and County Road 675.

Attendees spoke with project officials, reviewed maps and renderings and shared concerns with the project, which would widen State Road 70 and install roundabouts at key intersections. Roundabouts are proposed at the future Uihlein Road, Del Webb Boulevard, the future Bourneside Boulevard, Lindrick Lane, 213th Street East and Panther Ridge Trail. FDOT also will signalize the intersection of S.R. 70 with Greenbrook/Post boulevards.

The project would be broken into three segments: from Lorraine Road to just east of Post Boulevard; from just east of Post Boulevard to the future Bourneside Boulevard; and from the future Bourneside Boulevard to County Road 675.

The first segment would go from its existing configuration to three travel lanes in each direction. The second segment would go from two to four travel lanes, but be able to accommodate a future widening to six lanes. The final stretch would have two travel lanes in each direction.

FDOT project manager David C. Turley said FDOT still is considering the no-build option, but it prefers this design as a way to improve safety and handle future increases in traffic. Total project cost is expected to be $90.1 million.

The meeting was held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, in Lakewood Ranch.