FDOT public meeting on US 301 improvements set for Thursday

The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements at four intersections along U.S. 301 in Sarasota and is seeking public input for the project. An in-person and virtual meeting about the project from 12th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Selby Public Library Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.

FDOT will present project information and provide an opportunity for the public to offer feedback. Written comments during and after the meeting will be accepted. Comments submitted by Sept. 6 will be included in the formal public meeting record.

The project is designed to improve safety, enhance traffic flow and reduce crashes at four intersections: 12th Street, 17th Street, 21st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Improvements at all four intersections include:

Resurfacing the roadway;

Striping for special emphasis crosswalks;

Installing new signage; and

Sidewalk and curb ramp reconstruction to meet ADA criteria Improvements at the 21st Street intersection plus adding a restricted crossing U-turn and pedestrian hybrid beacons on mast arm assemblies there.

The virtual option will be held from 6-7 p.m. and is available to those who register online. Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend the meeting. Meeting materials can be viewed online at SWFLRoads.com.