 Skip to main content
News
East County Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 3 hours ago

FDOT issues road watch advisory for State Road 64 and Rye Road in Bradenton

Share
Roundabout construction begins on Friday.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road watch advisory for the intersection of State Road 64 and Rye Road beginning Friday.

Crews will be constructing a multi-lane roundabout, resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage and installing new highway lighting and landscaping.

A traffic switch will be implemented shifting traffic to the current westbound lanes using temporary crossovers. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

IBT Construction is the contractor. The expected completion of the project is late this year.

Related Stories

Advertisement