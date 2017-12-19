FDOT begins debris removal from Ringling Boulevard sidewalk

On Monday, Florida's Department of Transportation began removing debris from John Ringling Boulevard, one of the final clean-up projects the department is undertaking in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Since the storm hit Sarasota in September, fallen trees and storm debris have covered several hundred yards of the sidewalk north of John Ringling Boulevard. That has forced pedestrians to cross the street to the south sidewalk near the Sarasota Yacht Club and across from the Sarasota Harbor West and Sarasota Harbor East condo complexes in order to continue to or from St. Armands Circle and the John Ringling Causeway.

FDOT Communications Manager Zachary Burch said he’s optimistic work crews can clean up the area and reopen the sidewalk by Friday. If not, crews will not return until after the department’s holiday break, which ends Jan. 2.

Burch said the three-month delay was in large part due to a large number of competing projects and limited resources for the department. FDOT’s priority after Irma was to clear roads and restore downed traffic lights.

“To get back to a full recovery it’s a long process, but I think most people see we are more or less back, with the exception of a few things,” Burch said.