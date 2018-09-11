FDOT holds pre-construction meeting for State Road 70-I-75 interchange

The public will get a first-hand look at plans to reconfigure the intersection of State Road 70 and Interstate 75 on Sept. 13 during a pre-construction public meeting.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host the meeting from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton. FDOT will have maps and graphics depicting the changes on display and have staff available to answer questions.

The project will reconfigure the SR 70 interchange from its existing partial cloverleaf design to a modified diamond interchange design with a single loop in the northwest quadrant. The project also includes the replacement of entrance and exit ramps and will add emergency stopping sites on the exit ramps. I-75 will be widened from north of University Parkway to south of State Road 64.

Improvements along SR 70 include resurfacing from east of Tara Boulevard to west of 87th Street East., and providing bicycle lanes, 5-foot sidewalks and crosswalks.

Construction is scheduled to start Oct. 8, weather permitting. Completion is anticipated for early 2021.