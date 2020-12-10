FDOT crews to repave Gulf of Mexico Drive and part of Longboat Pass bridge

Florida Department of Transportation crews are working today to repave Gulf of Mexico Drive and the southbound lane of the Longboat Pass bridge.

Roadway repairs are scheduled through 5 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

FDOT crews are expected to help with the flow of traffic as repairs are made.

Crews are expected to finish repairs by the end of the day, according to FDOT spokesperson Brian Rick.

Anyone with questions can call Rick at 863-519-2828 or send him an email at [email protected].