 Skip to main content
News
Longboat Key Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 53 min ago

FDOT crews to repave Gulf of Mexico Drive and part of Longboat Pass bridge

Share
Work is scheduled to finish Thursday.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

Florida Department of Transportation crews are working today to repave Gulf of Mexico Drive and the southbound lane of the Longboat Pass bridge.

Roadway repairs are scheduled through 5 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

FDOT crews are expected to help with the flow of traffic as repairs are made.

Crews are expected to finish repairs by the end of the day, according to FDOT spokesperson Brian Rick.

Anyone with questions can call Rick at 863-519-2828 or send him an email at [email protected].

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

See All Articles by Mark

Related Stories

Advertisement