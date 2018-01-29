FDOT narrows recommendations for barrier island traffic study

Even with a shorter list of potential projects to smooth out traffic on and around the barrier islands, Longboat Key Commissioner Jack Daly sees something troubling.

Daly, a member of the steering committee for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Barrier Island Traffic Study, wants to make sure the final product includes projects that individually or collectively do some good.

The study’s slew of ideas focus on such proposals as park-and-ride solutions, public transit improvements, roundabout and other road projects.

Taken as a whole, they might make an impact, Daly said.

“What I would think is of equal or more importance is looking for more major fixes,” Daly said. “Unless we focus on a big ticket item or two here, I’m not sure how big of a difference it will make.”

What’s in their new recommendations? FDOT’s revised list includes 75 suggestions that fit into categories listed below Short term Roadway Improvements: 10

Pedestrian/Bike Safety Improvements: 12

Parking Inventory: 2

Event Operations: 1 Mid-term Parking Inventory: 9

Roundabout: 7

Technology: 5

Roadway Improvements: 7

Transit: 3

Water Shuttle: 3

Park and Ride: 2

Parking Analysis: 2

Wayfinding: 1 Long term Parking Inventory: 6

Water Shuttle: 2

Transit: 1

Pedestrian/Bike safety Improvements: 1

Urban Cable car system: 1

Implementing any of the ideas will take “buy-in” from the barrier islands, said FDOT Traffic Services Engineer Nathan Kautz, an assistant project manager for the study. That could mean support from island staff, or “it could be the islands working on some of the projects themselves.”

Longboat Key, Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Sarasota will also form a subcommittee for “sharpening the focus on Longboat Key issues in the barrier island,” said Daly.

“[FDOT] feels it will give good feedback; a smaller focus group where we can have a little more focused concentration on solutions,” Kautz said.