Fatality reported in Longboat Key traffic crash involving police

A driver was killed Wednesday evening in a Longboat Key traffic collision involving a police car responding to another emergency on the island, authorities said.

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said a passenger in the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and the officer behind the wheel broke either a leg or ankle. He also was transported to SMH.

Cumming said his initial understanding of the crash indicated the officer was driving behind a fire department vehicle on the way to an emergency call when a car pulled onto Gulf of Mexico Drive, colliding with the police car.

Cumming said Sarasota Police officers were responding to the scene of the 6 p.m. crash to begin investigating the fatality. The two police agencies have a standing agreement for such investigations.

Traffic in both directions of the two-lane road is halted in the 2100 block. The town of Longboat Key said it was routing traffic to Harbourside Drive to get around the scene. Lanes will be closed during the duration of the police investigation, the town said.

Multiple fire-rescue units were dispatched to the scene.