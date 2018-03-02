Fatal crash slows Interstate 75 traffic

One person was killed and another critically injured in an overnight rollover on Interstate 75 just south of Bee Ridge Road.

Northbound traffic on the highway was slow for hours this morning, following the 3 a.m. single-vehicle crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was killed, and a passenger was critically injured. Pending family notification, their identities were not released, but one of the men was from Rockledge, a town on Florida's east coast. Another passenger, 23-year-old Jerry Adkins of Cocoa, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The FHP reported the pickup truck, which was traveling north, left the highway, spun and overturned, coming to rest on its driver’s side.

All three of the truck’s occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The report indicates seat belts were not in use. The report also indicates the truck was pulling another vehicle on a trailer.