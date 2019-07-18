Fashion retailer Lotus to open at UTC in Sarasota

Fashion retailer Lotus will open Aug. 1 at The Market at University Town Center.

Lotus will be located adjacent to CycleBar. The location will offer a selection of women’s fashions, activewear, fine and costume jewelry, shoes and accessories. Designer brands offered include Alo Yoga, L’AGENCE, Citizens of Humanity and Golden Goose Deluxe Brand.

”Continually adding new, dynamic retail and dining experiences allows us to keep UTC fresh and exciting, giving patrons plenty of reasons to keep coming back,” said Mark Chait, executive director of leasing for UTC developer Benderson Development, in a press release. “Lotus has built a very strong following from its flagship location in Downtown Sarasota and we look forward to helping to extend the brand even further through the UTC pop-up shop.”

Benderson Development is the visionary behind University Town Center, a mixed-use area along University Parkway and Cattlemen Road. It spans over 4 million square feet of retail with more than 250 specialty stores, 80 restaurants, entertainment and office spaces. The collection includes The Mall at UTC, The West District, The Market, The Square, The Shoppes, The Offices and The East District.