Fashion Insider: Animal Print

Bringing out your inner wild side with animal print is all the roar right meow. In my opinion, it’s always been in style, but this fall, it went from classic to hot.

On Nov. 9, we saw Christie Brinkley prance across the Wine, Women & Shoes stage in her leopard print dress. I also noticed at least five other women in leopard print tops at another luncheon last week, so you could say that it’s definitely a purr-fect print. It’s the kind of style that can get you feline sassy with catitude.

Another trend this season is snakeskin. Celebrities and runway models are frequently seen showing off snakeskin boots both on and off the runway, and my own pair of snakeskin heels are definitely my favorite shoe at the moment. You could say they snake or break any outfit (wink).

OK, enough of the animal puns, they’re getting a little hard to tame. We shopped local boutiques to find the most feral of the animal prints, from leopard to snake to giraffe and more. Here’s what we found.

L. Boutique, Python Clutches, $298

Apricot Lane, Heat, $52 bottoms, $36 top

Apricot Lane, Tiger belt, $10, Leopard belt, $14

Scout & Molly's of Sarasota, Tees by Tina, $60

Scout & Molly's of Sarasota, Tees by Tina, $48

T.Georgiano's Boutique, L'Amour Des Pieds, $205