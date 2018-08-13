Fashion Forward: Deliver-me crazy

I’m a sucker for a good delivery service.

If there’s a product that can be delivered right to my door, I’ve probably tried it. I’ve done Blue Apron and Hello Fresh for meal kits, a subscription wine box, beauty boxes such as Birchbox, Ipsy, Julep and Rocksbox, Stitch Fix for clothing and I even get my Keurig coffee k-cups delivered to me.

It’s a lot. I know.

Oh, and my cats get a subscription box every month with kitty toys and treats.

Seriously, I’m addicted.

So when I found out that a local boutique, Dalliance Boutique, does a delivery service and a local nail technician, Anna Truncova, will come to your home, I was all in.

Since I had never seen the store before and Rachel didn’t know my personal style yet, I visited her store instead of opting for the delivery service.

IF YOU GO Dalliance Boutique When: By appointment Where: Bradenton, Fla. or in your own home Info: Call 305-525-8499. Book through Instagram: dalliance_boutique

Pulling up to Dalliance Boutique, it’s an empty storefront in a white warehouse, but inside is magical.

It’s bright and cheerful, with neatly organized clothes lining the walls, and a relaxing couch to sit on. In the middle of the room is a full-length mirror and space to change. Rachel Benitez, the store owner, is full of fun and great style, making you feel totally at ease right away. So at ease in fact, that I was throwing off all my clothes while she dressed me in a myriad of outfits. It was a fun girlfriend bonding-type experience that I haven’t had since the days in high school when my best friend and I would share a dressing room after grabbing armfuls of clothes.

Rachel told me right away that I would look great in rompers and two-piece sets. So surprise, surprise, I went home with not one, but two, two-piece sets. Both of which I never would have picked out myself, because they aren’t “my color.”

Set and shoes from Dalliance Boutique

The first two-piece set is a peachy-nude color, perfect for getting me out of my normal black and dark grey, while still staying with neutrals. I can’t wait to dress it up with fun colorful statement earrings and bold shoes.

The other two-piece set is probably my favorite thing from my shopping trip. It’s colorful and has a pretty print on it. It’s easily going to be one of my go-to pieces for a casual brunch day with my friends.

Set from Dalliance Boutique

I think my best color is navy, so I also got a tight navy dress with orange print. As an artist, I appreciate the complimentary colors, and because it’s so bold, I don’t have to worry about my accessories. It’s one of those dresses I can wear with a plain shoe and minimal jewelry — perfect for days I’m running late and don’t want to deal with pairing. It’s also perfect for both luncheons and dinners, which is always a win-win for my job as Black Tie reporter. I overlooked this piece while browsing around the shop, but Rachel pulled it out and I was in love instantly.

Dress and shoes from Dalliance Boutique

Speaking of shoes, I saw these adorable lace-up heels and couldn’t pass them up. They have a chunkier heel, which I prefer when shooting at event venues with sections both indoors and outdoors, such as the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. It makes it easier to run around carrying all my bags, while still looking the black tie part.

I believe in love at first sight, because for me, it happens with clothes, purses and shoes. (Well, and animals, too, but that’s all animals, not just select ones so it doesn’t count.)

That was the situation with this beautiful black sequin and lace dress, and when I saw it, I crossed my fingers in hopes it was my size. To my delight, it was and it fits like a glove. A glove I can’t wait to show off at one of the biggest events next season ... which one is TBD!

Dress from Dalliance Boutique

I find that dressing to the theme makes my job a thousand times more fun, especially for the bigger events. It makes me feel more comfortable and at ease, and most of all, fabulous. So when I saw that dress, I knew I had to have it for a future gala.

So, for this delivery service it's simple. Let Rachel know what your style is (she sure knows mine now!) and she will gather pieces for you, helping you style them with what you have in your closet. She also offers tips on how to create the overall look.

Anna Truncova’s nail service is similar.

I called her for an appointment and she came to my house, bags in tow. I prepared myself a glass of wine (duh!) and settled in to get my nails done. I love that I didn’t have to leave the comfort of my home — or my cats — to get my nails done.

Nails by Anna Truncova.

Anna is so sweet and makes you feel so at ease. Not to mention, she gives the best manicure. She’s concise and detail-oriented, paying careful attention to every part of your nail. She also really, really loves cats, so my little cat family and I get along with her well.

She even brings this little brush that Leo – one of my cats – loves to steal, and she lets him play in her bags with it. So basically, I get a manicure and my cats get entertained for the night.

So far, I’ve had Anna over twice. The first time she did a red gel polish with a matte top coat. The second visit I got a pretty nude with a blush tint.

IF YOU GO Anna Truncova When: By appointment Where: In your own home Info: Call 786-218-7642. Book through Instagram: nails_atruna

Both Rachel and Anna are giving me more excuses to stay at home with my cats all day.

So alas, let the delivery obsession continue!