Fantastic financiers

They say that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting the same results is madness, but not for the town of Longboat Key's finance department. For them, it's genius, as their painstaking methods recently netted the department its 38th straight Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

The department also had no "reportable conditions" when they were audited for the 2018 fiscal year, meaning they're doing everything right as they go above and beyond with the annual report.

"That's what we're really proud of," Finance Director Sue Smith said. "That's what we shoot for every year."