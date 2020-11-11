New business What: Affinity Wellness 4 Life Where: 4335 Solutions Lane, Lakewood Ranch When: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: 919-3484

Dominic Louis Sorrentino, owner of Affinity Wellness 4 Life, has been passionate about health and fitness for almost his entire life.

The certified physician assistant has experience in fields from the emergency room to bodybuilding. Now his business, which also covers a wide range of treatments and services in respect to health, fitness and beauty, is setting up shop in Lakewood Ranch.

Sorrentino’s foray into health and fitness began when he started competing in bodybuilding shows at about 18 years old. He continued competing into his 30s. The 49-year-old also became a personal trainer in his early 20s.

“I was your gym rat, addicted to that type of stuff,” Sorrentino said.

Sorrentino said he’s always been interested in nutrition as well. Bodybuilding helped him gain in-depth knowledge of how to fuel one’s body. His studies at medical school added to his interest in nutrition.

Affinity Wellness 4 Life owner Dominic Louis Sorrentino is a physician assistant with experience in fields from the emergency room to personal training to bodybuilding.

“Understanding disease processes, like diabetes and heart disease, and all that stuff just sparked my curiosity a little bit more [because] they all kind of work together,” Sorrentino said. “This isn't something that you say, ‘Wow, let's just pick it up because it's a niche and I can make money at it.’ It's a way of life for me. I really felt like that passion, I could translate my experiences in nutrition to other people who maybe have marginal skill at it or marginal knowledge.”

Sorrentino’s business is named to reflect his holistic approach to health. The “4” in Affinity Wellness 4 Life represents four categories — disease prevention, wellness, anti-aging and beauty.

The business’ new 3,000-square foot location will bring at least one new feature, a full-scale hair salon operated by two master stylists who work in their own suites. Sorrentino might add a third stylist.

“It helps people feel good,” Sorrentino said. “This isn't like coming to (chain salons). This is something they're coming for and having a good treatment.”

Sorrentino also wants to build a training studio in the unit next to his new location, which would complete his business. He said he has about 500 active weight loss and hormone patients who typically go to gyms to complete the exercise portion of their treatment plans. He would prefer to send them next door and keep their plans completely integrated.

Affinity Wellness 4 Life began as Affinity Med Spa in 2005. Sorrentino opened the business in the corner of his then-girlfriend’s staff leasing company office, which was about 1,000 square feet. Many of his first customers at Affinity Med Spa, which had not yet added health treatment to its aesthetic treatment options such as laser hair removal and botox, were his ex-girlfriend’s employees.

Sorrentino added health components such as weight loss to his company’s business model in about 2009.

It has been a long process to move to Lakewood Ranch. Sorrentino closed his deal to buy the land at Solutions Lane around the end of 2017. Permitting and construction then took almost two years, and Affinity Wellness moved into the office in July 2020.

Sorrentino is planning a grand opening for sometime between late November and early January.