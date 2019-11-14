Excellent food and swine at East County church

David Monceaux. Courtesy photo.

Excellent food and swine

No one needed to hog the food during Christ Presbyterian Church’s second annual pig roast Nov. 2.

More than 100 church members and their guests enjoyed fellowship and food, including plenty of meat from two 60-pound pigs prepared by David Monceaux. The event was a way for the church to reach out to the community through its members.

“A pig roast is a different way to connect with people,” said Heather Monceaux, the children’s ministry director.

Reading adventure

Four-year-old Piper Burden and 8-year-old Trinity Burden went

Piper and Trinity Burden. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

fishing for words and hunted for letters before bouncing on a trampoline while being asked to say the alphabet … backward.

The literacy-inspired obstacle course was just one of the fun activities they tried along with their 10-year-old brother, Zander, during Braden River Elementary School’s Literacy Night on Nov. 14.

Trinity Burden said she was learning the importance of reading at school.

“You can learn so many words just by reading one page,” she said.