EVO Athletics named temporary home of U.S. women's gymnastics

EVO Athletics will be the home of the U.S. women's gymnastics national team through the end of 2018, USA Gymnastics announced on Aug. 12.

Aimee Boorman, formerly the national team's coach, is the executive director of women's gymnastics at the Manatee County facility. USA Gymnastics had been looking for a new base since closing its previous home, Karolyi Ranch in Walker County, Texas, in January in the wake of former trainer Larry Nassar's sexual abuse trial. Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison.

"We appreciate Evo’s willingness to work with us in staging productive, safe and encouraging training camps for our national team members and coaches to pursue their gymnastics goals and dreams," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "USA Gymnastics and the leadership of the women’s program will re-evaluate after camps have been held there and determine a path for 2019.”

Boorman coached the national team for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and was Simon Biles' personal coach for 13 years before to the games.

EVO Athletics, located at 7188 15th St. E., took to Facebook on Monday to say it was "honored that USA Gymnastics chose us as a safe place for their athletes to continue training."