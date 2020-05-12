Those who had events planned at county-owned or -operated facilities in the month of May will have to reschedule.

Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County officials have canceled all county-sponsored events and events at county-owned or -operated facilities through May 31.

This means that all programming, reservations, events, leagues, tournaments, drop-ins and indoor fitness centers will remain closed throughout May. Playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed. County staff will evaluate the status on a weekly basis.

Those who have a May reservation in one of the county parks can cancel or reschedule by emailing [email protected] or by calling 941-861-7275. There are no administrative or cancellation fees for any reservations through June 30 and full refunds will be processed.

Registration for summer camps in the parks is also delayed. Once the state moves into Phase 2 of reopening, registration for camps with extra precautionary measures will be open on a weekly basis.

The county's chemical collection centers will reopen with limited access and by appointment only beginning May 18. Turtle Beach Campground also will open May 18 and will operate at 50% capacity through May 31.

Libraries will continue to offer curbside pickup for items that have been placed on hold by cardholders. All due dates for materials have been extended to June 1.