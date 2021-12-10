Evelyn (Lynn) Sarah Duguid (nee Magill)

1925-2021

It is with unimaginable sadness we announce the passing of Evelyn (Lynn) Sarah Duguid (nee Magill) on December 6 at the age of 96.

Lynn was born in Toronto on January 3, 1925 to Sam and Mary Magill. She along with her brother James (Jim) predeceased and sisters Margaret (Maggie) and Patricia (Patty) predeceased, lived on Alcorn Avenue. Lynn attended Jessie Ketchum and Northern vocational. After completing her education, she was hired by Robert Simpson Company and became one of their top models.

Growing up her best friend was Jean Braden and after school they would walk up Yonge Street to our grandfather’s store, James D. Duguid at 1236 Yonge Street where our father worked, Mom would pick up some meat for dinner and dad would give Jean and Mom a raw hot dog and send them on their way, Dad was 14 years older than mom.

Lynn and Robert (Bob) predeceased were married September 22, 1945. They had 3 daughters, Janet Mary (John, son Andrew), Deborah (Debbie) Lynn, (Mike, daughter Sarah) and Catherine (Cathy) Elizabeth, daughters Alexandra, (Phil) and Meghan (Andy).

Bob took over the business when Grandpa retired and moved the business to 1258 Yonge Street. Mom was in charge of keeping the books and on occasion you could see her driving around Rosedale and Forest Hill delivering orders, often times in her tennis outfit, driving some flashy convertible that Dad bought her.

Mom was very active, playing golf, tennis, volleyball, and pretty much any sport involving a ball. She loved playing bridge. She was a champion 10 pin bowler. We spent summer vacation at Ronville Lodge on lake of Bays where mom would even beat the men at horseshoes. She also loved to dance and was a fabulous dancer.

She loved watching her daughters compete in sports and attended her grandchildren’s soccer, volleyball, and many other sports they participated in as well as dance recitals.

She and Dad Travelled a lot and finally bought a condo at Sea Place in Longboat Key, Florida, where they spent many happy times and made lasting friendships. After Dad passed December 28, 1993, Mom continued to spend 6 months of the year in Florida, coming home for Christmas as she loved being with the family.

She was fortunate enough to meet Alan Markus, who also had a condo at Sea Place. They dated for while and then Mom brought him home for inspection, he passed and they have been together for over 24 years. Alan was devoted to Mom and everyone was happy she found such a wonderful, fun loving caring partner. They were very social and travelled extensively. Mom and Alan dined and danced often and especially enjoyed going to the Summer House in Siesta Key where they had wonderful meals and danced the night away. Mom and Alan spent the winter in Florida and the summers in Toronto.

Mom had many surgeries in her life and rebounded but never truly recovered from the last surgery, a hip revision, at 94. It left her using a walker. She got a virus and lost her hearing. Through all her challenges she tried to laugh and enjoy life. She very much enjoyed her cosmopolitan and lays potato chips before dinner.

Alan was by Mom’s side every day for all of her surgeries and all her scary nights and was by her side every day while in Sunnybrook and then when she passed. Alan was Mom’s rock!

She will be missed by all that knew her but especially her immediate family.

Her niece Helen Street, her nephew Jimmy Duguid (Betty Ann), and her nephew Stephen (Sue Jane).

Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Sunnybrook, especially Margaret, Barbara and Jessie.

Special thanks as well to Mom’s very amazing PSW Marissa and long-time helper and friend Maria.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Lung Cancer Canada and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

The Family will receive friends at Adams Funeral (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Monday, December 13. Visitation at 1 p.m. and service to follow. Internment will take place in the spring at Barrie Union Cemetery, Followed by a celebration of life. Details to follow.

