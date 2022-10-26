Eugene Francis Lyons

1924-2022

Eugene Francis Lyons passed away in his sleep on October 15, 2022 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 98.

Eugene was born May 18, 1924 in Bronx, NY.

At 18, after graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. Serving during WWII, Eugene was in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Theatre. His ship arrived in the English Channel the day after D-Day.

On November 4, 1944, while still in the Navy, Eugene married his wife Sheila. They had four children together. After his discharge from the Navy, Eugene worked in the New York City area as a draftsmen until he retired.

He then moved to Sarasota, Florida in the late 90s. He lived there happily and comfortably for nearly three decades. He spent his last two years of life at Heron Club at Prestancia, an assisted living facility in Sarasota.

In his later years, Eugene enjoyed watching soccer and hockey on the weekends. He never missed a beat. He could tell you all the players and who scored a goal.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sheila Lyons and his eldest daughter, Patricia Lyons. He is survived by his three other children Frank Lyons, Colleen Brown and Christopher Lyons, his 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.