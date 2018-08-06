Ethel “Sandy” Day

1929-2018

Ethel “Sandy” Day, 89, Formerly of Longboat Key, Fla., and Minneapolis, Minn., passed away July 24, 2018 at her home in Bloomington, Minn. Sandy was a former member of Christ Church of Longboat Key, and she was active in tennis and golf at Longboat Key Club.

“Sandy was a former member of Christ Church of Longboat Key, and she was active in tennis and golf at Longboat Key Club.”

SERVICE:

Services were held August 1, 2018 at the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, Edina, Minn. www.washburn-mcreavy.com

Full notice appeared July 29 in the Minneapolis StarTribune.