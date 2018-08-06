 Skip to main content
Tributes
Ethel Sandy Day
Longboat Key Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 1 hour ago

Ethel "Sandy" Day

Ethel “Sandy” Day, 89, Formerly of Longboat Key, Fla., and Minneapolis, Minn., passed away July 24, 2018 at her home in Bloomington, Minn.
Ethel “Sandy” Day, 89, Formerly of Longboat Key, Fla., and Minneapolis, Minn., passed away July 24, 2018 at her home in Bloomington, Minn. Sandy was a former member of Christ Church of Longboat Key, and she was active in tennis and golf at Longboat Key Club.

SERVICE:
Services were held August 1, 2018 at the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, Edina, Minn. www.washburn-mcreavy.com
Full notice appeared July 29 in the Minneapolis StarTribune.

