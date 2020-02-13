Equipment on Gulf of Mexico Drive blocked view in crash that killed Baranciks

Sarasota Police have concluded that construction equipment on the side of Gulf of Mexico Drive likely blocked the view from the En Provence condominium entrance, leading to a Dec. 18 collision that killed philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik and injured Longboat Key Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vogt.

The final report of the crash showed Barancik, 91, was at fault in the crash for violating the right-of-way, though it also notes that at least two residents – one of them Barancik himself -- and two employees had complained about the presence of equipment along the highway.

According to the report, a backhoe, water tank trailer and a piece of drilling equipment, were parked in the grass just to the north of driveway of the En Provence, at 2121 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Vogt, who was responding to a report of a fire alarm on Longboat Key Club Drive along with Longboat Key Fire-Rescue, told investigators his only recollection of the crash was the Baranciks Tesla pulling in front him. Investigators concluded Vogt’s Ford Explorer. which was operating with emergency lights flashing but no siren, hit the Tesla at 55 mph in the driver’s side door, the car’s central pillar and the driver’s side rear door. The report notes Vogt's in-car video camera recorded a speed of 83 mph just before the crash.

Mr. Barancik was pronounced dead at the scene. Mrs. Barancik was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she died the next day. Vogt was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with a leg injury.