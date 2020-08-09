Humane Society's Myakka City facility receives volunteer mowing effort by the Elks.

The act of kindness began with a dog.

Brett and Sarah Davis wanted another dog to keep their boxer mix Dexter company. So they went to the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, which had Dexter's mom Tesla. There they found another of Tesla's offspring, Audi.

Besides doing something nice for Dexter, they wanted to help the Humane Society by adopting one of its dogs (they changed Audi's name to Morgan). Along the way, they listened as a Humane Society volunteer told them that the man who normally mows their property had fallen off a ladder and wasn't able continue his volunteer work.

Brett and Sarah Davis, Elks Club members, told the story to Elks Past Exalted Ruler and Trustee Darrin Simone, who happens to be the Humane Society's neighbor at its new facility in Myakka City. Simone had seen the weeds growing high but wasn't aware of the reason.

Elks Exalted Ruler Jerry Ditty donates his time to mow the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch property.

Simone then went to current Elks Exalted Ruler Jerry Ditty, who owns a Bush Hog tractor. On Aug. 5, Ditty met Simone at the Humane Society to mow the weeds down. Simone also announced that the Humane Society will be one of the Elks' favored charities this year. That means the Elks will put together some work parties to do handle some of the rescue's needs.

Human Society Treasure Nadine Stein said the Elks' contribution is so important during the pandemic when those kind of volunteer hours are hard to fill. She also noted that the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch doesn't get monetary support from the national organization so it has to find a way to get things done during COVID-19.

Fortunately, the shelter continues to make friends, often by adopting out pets. She said many of their volunteers have done so after adopting pets. Brett and Sarah Davis were just another example of someone who wanted to help after they found a pet.

Stein watched as Ditty rode his tractor through the six-foot tall weeds. Gene Gallops, who works for Simone, followed Ditty with a smaller mower.

Simone was asked why the Elks picked the Humane Society as a main charity.

"We're the Elks," Simone said. "It's what we do."