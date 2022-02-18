Elizabeth Girvin Lindsay died January 18, 2022, at home. Loving mother of Ann L. Curtis, David, Robert and Edward.
Elizabeth Girvin Lindsay
Elizabeth Girvin Lindsay died January 18, 2022, at home. Loving mother of Ann L. Curtis, David, Robert and Edward.
Funeral service: Friday, February 25, 11:30, Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave. Sarasota.
Friends may send a contribution to The Exchange of Sarasota, Elizabeth Lindsay Scholarship Endowment Fund.
SERVICE:
Friday, February 25, 11:30AM
Church of the Redeemer
222 S. Palm Ave. Sarasota
DONATIONS:
Friends may send a contribution to The Exchange of Sarasota, Elizabeth Lindsay Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.