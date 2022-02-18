 Skip to main content
Tributes
Elizabeth Girvin Lindsay
Sarasota Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 35 min ago

Elizabeth Girvin Lindsay

Elizabeth Girvin Lindsay died January 18, 2022, at home. Loving mother of Ann L. Curtis, David, Robert and Edward.
Funeral service: Friday, February 25, 11:30, Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave. Sarasota.

Friends may send a contribution to The Exchange of Sarasota, Elizabeth Lindsay Scholarship Endowment Fund.

