Elite Airways cancels SRQ-Pittsburgh service

The same week Allegiant announced it would start flying from Sarasota to Pittsburgh, another airline decided to cancel its service from the Suncoast to the Steel City.

Elite Airways announced Thursday it would cancel its route to Pittsburgh, originally announced last December. Service was scheduled to begin in February. Passengers with tickets will be issued refunds, the airline said.

Elite announced it would consider adding other destinations from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in the future in lieu of the Pittsburgh route.

“Elite Airways believes in the Sarasota-Bradenton market and is looking at other destinations to supplement our existing routes from SRQ to Portland, Maine and White Plains, N.Y. — both of which will continue to fly as scheduled,” Elite Airways President John Pearsall said in a release.