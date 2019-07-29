Elementary school start time changes in Manatee County

As the new school year opens Aug. 12 in Manatee County, the School District of Manatee County officials want to remind parents that start and end times for students are changing at the elementary level.

Elementary schools now will begin class at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. — five minutes earlier than in prior years.

The change does not affect middle or high school start times, except at Louise R. Johnson K-8 School of International Students. The remainder of public middle schools will start at 9:20 a.m. High Schools will start at 7:30 a.m.

Parents with questions should contact their child’s school directly.