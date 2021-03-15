Eggciting season

The waiting game for new cygnets on Longboat Key has begun.

Swans Clark and Greta, who have been on the island for several years without a successful nesting season, have five eggs in their 2021 nest as of March 17.

The Gracie Swan Foundation, led by David Novak, looks after the Longboat Key swans.

There are three pairs: Clark and Greta, Nik and Lacy and newcomers Chuck and Margie. Gracie Swan Foundation volunteer Renee Odell has looked for the nests of the latter two pairs but hasn't found them yet. As for the already-laid nest, Greta should sit on it until late April or early May. Though Greta and Clark hatched one chick last year, Longboat Key hasn't seen a cygnet through to adulthood in several years.