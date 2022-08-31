Edward K. Christian

Edward K. Christian, 78, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and Longboat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday August 19, 2022, after a short illness.

Ed Christian’s calling was to a career in radio, which began in 1958, as a young teen running the control board at several FM radio stations in Detroit; he lived true to this calling every day since as an active and unmatched force in his chosen industry to the day of his passing. While studying at Michigan State University, he worked as a radio reporter at several Lansing radio stations. After graduating from Wayne State University in 1966 with a Bachelor degree in Mass Communications, he became an account executive for WCAR-AM-FM in Detroit.

After a couple of job changes and a master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University, Christian decided at the age of twenty-six to buy a radio station in a small market. He purchased WCER-AM-FM in Charlotte, Michigan, in 1971. Shortly thereafter, in 1974, he was brought in as vice president and general manager to save the floundering WNIC AM/FM, which was in deep financial trouble. With only $100,000 in cash to operate the station, Ed cut staff, paid bills and changed the radio format to “Detroit’s Nicest Rock”; within three months the station was profitable again. After three years it was sold to Josephson Communications for $4 million. Christian remained with WNIC as the station’s general manager.

Marvin Josephson, head of Josephson International, wanted to build a radio division, and Christian was selected to help build the group. In 1986 Josephson decided to stop acquiring stations and sell the division. He wanted Christian to buy it, and he did. Christian, who realized he knew how to run radio stations but did not know a lot about financing them, had prepared himself by studying finance, so he was ready when Josephson wanted to sell. With this purchase, Saga Communications was born. Saga Communications, under Ed’s astute leadership, has been steadily acquiring broadcast properties ever since. In 1992, the company became publicly traded and continues to be traded under the ticker symbol SGA on the Nasdaq stock exchange. At present, Saga owns 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations, and 80 translator stations in 27 markets across the United States.

Throughout the years of ushering in integrity and passion to the radio world, Ed has earned many accolades. Of particular mention, in 2009 Ed was honored with the National Association of Broadcasters’ National Radio Award for his service as a national leader for the radio industry and passion for public service. Ed was also honored with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2013 he received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Central Michigan University where he served, in his spare time, as an adjunct professor for over fourteen years. For a quarter of a century, Radio Ink has annually recognized Ed as one of the forty most powerful players in the radio industry.

Ed was also an avid lover and generous supporter of the theater, a member of the board of various professional and charitable foundations and served as an Honorary Consul of Iceland for the Midwest Region for over twenty-five years.

Although his professional title reads as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Saga Communications, Inc., radio was one of the great true loves of Ed Christian’s life. Ed was often fond of saying, “For me, my life in this Company is an ongoing adventure.” Or, in the language of his Icelandic heritage, a ‘Saga’, which explains the name.

It is undeniable that the broadcast industry has lost a pioneer and giant. He will forever be remembered as a true broadcaster that never lost sight of his “true north” in an industry he loved. In Ed’s memory and firmly rooted in his vision, the Company’s ‘saga’ will undoubtedly continue into the future, based on long-lasting spirit, belief in local broadcasting and the ideals Ed instilled in the Company over the past 36 years.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Ed Christian and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy, his son Eric (Laura), daughter Dana Raymant (Peter) and grandchildren, Sera, Amanda, Nathan and Lucas.

A memorial service honoring the life of Edward K. Christian will be held at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church located at 1345 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207 on Saturday, October 1st at 10:00 am with a reception immediately following.

The family has selected Florida Studio Theater (FST) of Sarasota, Florida and the Broadcasters Foundation of America for charitable contributions honoring Ed’s life.

Saturday, October 1, 10AM

Historic Trinity Lutheran Church

1345 Gratiot Ave

Detroit, MI 48207

The family has selected Florida Studio Theater (FST) of Sarasota, Florida and the Broadcasters Foundation of America for charitable contributions honoring Ed’s life.