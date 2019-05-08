Educator shout-outs

Haile Middle School Special Education Teacher Chris King, pictured with Haile Principal Kate Barlaug, has earned accolades from U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

King, who teaches sixth through ninth grades, earned a Congressional Teacher Award, established in 2014 to recognize teachers in the 16th Congressional District for their outstanding achievements on behalf of students.

Myakka City Elementary’s Elizabeth Harris, an interventionist, also was recognized.