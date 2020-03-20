Eddie Arnold Odom

1942-2020

SARASOTA - Eddie Arnold Odom, 77, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16 at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Eddie is survived by his wife of 50 years Colleen Mack, daughter Dr. Tiffany Kim (Dr. Ryan Kim) of Saginaw, MI, son Joshua Odom of Sarasota FL and brother Howard Odom (Nancy) of Northville, MI.

He was also blessed with 2 grandsons, Hudson and Griffin Kim. He is preceded in death by his parents Aldrich and Olena Odom along with his brother Hubert.

Eddie was born November 2, 1942 in Big Sandy, TN. After surviving Polio at the age of 10, Eddie would become a standout baseball player in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. He would go on to graduate from Fordson HS in Dearborn, Michigan. Eddie earned college degrees from both The University of Michigan and Midwestern Bible College. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War.

After returning from Vietnam, Eddie married Colleen Mack of Dearborn Heights in 1969. He went on to work at Ford Motor Company for 29 years. After his faith and family the biggest passion in his life was baseball. He coached for many years and enjoyed teaching the game of baseball to young people.

Eddie was a dedicated follower of Christ who supported many charities throughout his life. A couple of his favorites include Life Challenge Ministries and Prison Fellowship. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to them or a charity of your choosing in Eddie’s name.

A private service will be held on April 3rd at the Sarasota National Cemetery. There will also be a public memorial in Michigan this summer.

PRIVATE SERVICE:

Friday, April 3

Sarasota National Cemetery

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to one of his charities or a charity of your choosing in Eddie’s name.