Ed Hunzeker files for Manatee County Commission District 5 seat

Former Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker, who retired in March, today announced his candidacy for the Manatee County Commission District 5 seat.

Hunzeker, a Republican, served at Manatee County’s helm from 2007 to 2019. He led the county through the Great Recession during which time the county’s budget dropped by $122 million and 300 staff positions were eliminated.

Hunzeker said he will bring his conservative principles to the commission if elected.

“I know Manatee County inside and out,” Hunzeker said in a press release. “I have the experience needed to keep our county on the right track.”